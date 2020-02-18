Diebold Nixdorf Recognized By RBR As The Global Leader In Automated Deposit Solutions

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, was recently recognized as the global leader in the automated deposit terminal (ADT) market by strategic research and consulting firm RBR in its 2019 Deposit Automation and Recycling study.

Automated deposit transactions have been growing rapidly over recent years as consumer demand has increased for secure, real-time deposit transactions. According to RBR, in 2018 the number of ADTs installed globally grew by 4% to reach 1.4 million, and there's a strong potential for further growth in both emerging and developed markets.

Dominic Hirsch, managing director at RBR, said: "The number of ATMs with automated deposit continues to grow with banks increasingly replacing cash dispensers with higher functionality deposit machines. Combined with a growing trend for recyclers, these terminals provide greater convenience for customers by allowing them to make a deposit any time of the day and are more strategic and efficient for banks, providing tellers more time for personalized interactions with customers. RBR is forecasting that by 2024 more than half of ATMs worldwide will offer automated deposit functionality".

Cash-recycling technology is a key piece of the automation puzzle is now taking off in markets where it had previously been overlooked. According to RBR's latest research, many banks now rank recycling as a basic functional requirement when selecting new deposit terminals.

Ulrich Naeher, senior vice president, Systems, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Our banking customers are realizing the benefits of our automated deposit solutions, including the ability to recycle banknotes, which is an integral part of the design of our DN Series ATMs. The self-service units can securely and accurately accept, validate, store and recirculate cash, which can dramatically reduce cash-in-transit visits and reduce costs. The flexible design of the DN Series allows our customers to enable recycling with a software update eliminating any downtime."

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

