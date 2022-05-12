Diebold Nixdorf Unifies Global HR Operations on Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Financial and retail technology leader replaced legacy HR systems with a single platform to increase operational efficiency and improve the employee experience

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in enabling connected commerce, has implemented Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to replace its network of local HR systems on a single platform. With Oracle Cloud HCM, the company's HR team will be able to operate more efficiently and gain deeper insights about its global workforce, which includes more than 20,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries.

In 2016, Diebold, Incorporated acquired Wincor Nixdorf to create Diebold Nixdorf, a global organization that specializes in the sale, manufacture, installation and service of self-service transaction systems for banks and retailers around the world. After the acquisition, Diebold Nixdorf was operating on a series of legacy HR systems across different countries that each stored different kinds of employee information. This made it difficult and time consuming to gather insights about its global workforce or find basic information such as the cost of payroll or amount of employee turnover. To address these challenges and establish a unified platform to support its global operations, Diebold Nixdorf selected Oracle Cloud HCM for its ability to deliver a complete solution to streamline HR processes and deliver comprehensive workforce insights.

"Our HR strategy doesn't work without technology, which helps us to streamline processes across our company so people can focus on the core parts of their job. As we thought about what we needed from our new HR technology system, we decided that having a unified set of HR data about every employee in every region would help us get the answers we needed in a timely manner," said Tiffanie Lewis, vice president of HR technology and service solutions, Diebold Nixdorf. "Out of the vendors we considered, Oracle Cloud HCM was the clear winner as it brought together all our HR operations on a single platform and enabled us to gain deeper insights into workforce trends and operate more efficiently."

Diebold Nixdorf began its multi-year journey with the Oracle Cloud HCM Goals and Performance and Core HR modules. Additional modules, developed and integrated with the strategic support of long-time Oracle partner, Accenture, enable Diebold Nixdorf to unify its disconnected HR data into a complete solution that connects every human resource process from hire to retire. By having one source of truth for HR data, Diebold Nixdorf has been able to simplify HR operations for employees, managers and HR leaders. For example, employees and managers now have self-service access to HR processes, saving HR teams from manually processing simple changes such as changing a home address or direct deposit account. Additionally, with Oracle HR Help Desk, part of Oracle Cloud HCM, the Diebold Nixdorf team now has deeper insights into HR requests to help them improve efficiency and deliver answers more quickly to enhance the employee experience.

"The last three years have presented a lot of opportunities for companies like Diebold Nixdorf as people embraced digital solutions for shopping and banking. To meet these changing consumer behaviors, Diebold Nixdorf needed clear insights into its workforce so it could adapt its resources, scale operations, and capitalize on demand," said Yvette Cameron, senior vice president of global product strategy, Oracle Cloud HCM. "With Oracle Cloud HCM, Diebold Nixdorf has a single unified HR system that will support its growth, now and into the future. The constant stream of innovation updates that we deliver every 90 days will help make processes simpler for their HR teams and employees alike, which will ultimately mean they have to spend less time on administrative tasks and can instead focus on adding value to their customers."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide.

