Diebold Nixdorf's New DN Series™ ATM Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2019

An approachable, clean design with a clear interface that is intuitively guided through integrated lighting cues.

The most advanced security against fraud protection with side panels for increased privacy, a discreetly integrated camera and consumer awareness mirrors.

Hardware composed of high-quality, durable materials, while retaining a premium appearance with refined design details.

Clear and efficient distinctions of touchpoints, bold LED illumination and labeling that are compliant with international accessibility standards.

A consumer-aligned, modern aesthetic that supports custom branding and signage to fit into any environment.

The ability to be field upgraded with future technologies.

The DN Series 200 appears and interacts like a solution from the future. The modern configuration and interface enhances financial institutions' efforts to appeal to their consumers and their need for digitized self-service banking. In a consumer focus group for this solution, the DN Series was the most popular of the machines, and it was identified as being the most on-trend and easiest to use. One participant even said that there was nothing "boxy-looking" or traditional about its appearance and noted that it seemed new, sleek and modern.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, said: "I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead."

U Thein Zaw Tun (Don), Managing Director at CB Bank, said: "We are very proud and excited to be the first bank in Myanmar to install the DN Series. With a modern and futuristic design, we have been able to offer customers a fresh user interface through a large touchscreen and ultimately a superior experience at the ATMs. Customer feedback has been extremely positive and our consumers have quickly and easily embraced this new solution. We look forward to integrating the DN Series further into our customer journeys and leveraging the full extent of its capabilities."

Ulrich Näher, senior vice president of systems at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Receiving this Red Dot Award confirms the success of our next-generation DN Series solutions and their ability to change the ways financial institutions interact with their customers. The design of this solution stemmed from extensive market research. With more personalization capabilities than ever before, it plays an integral part in financial institutions' digital strategy and their approach to consumer experience."

The DN Series was introduced to the market in June; learn more about the product line and how Diebold Nixdorf is pushing the boundaries of self-service technology.

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

