Diesel Engine Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be worth USD 3.52 Billion | Technavio Insights

The diesel engine market size is expected to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025.

during 2021-2025. The key factor driving the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market growth is the diesel engine technology gaining momentum on technological advances.

The major challenge is the stringent emission regulations for the diesel market growth.

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market

60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and India are the key markets for diesel engines market for non-automotive applications in APAC

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the marine segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Diesel Engine Market Report: Overview

The diesel market forecast report provides insights for your business strategies to reimage themselves. Buy the full diesel engine market report to understand the magnitude of the economic impact on each segment and recovery expectations.

Diesel Engine Market: Key Drivers & Trends

According to our research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth post-COVID-19 era. The gradual conversion of conventional engines to dual fuel notably drives the market. On the other hand, the abundant supply of natural gas leading to the growing popularity of gas engines, etc. is a challenge.

The diesel engine market report offers detailed insights on the challenges to stay prepared for the obstacles in the future, which will help companies analyze and develop growth strategies.

Diesel Engine Market Vendors

The diesel engine market forecast report provides insights on complete key vendor profiles and their business strategies to reimage themselves.

Market positioning of vendors:

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls Royce Plc

Wartsila Corp.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

The diesel engine market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Diesel Engine Markets | Key Regions

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications size, share, & trends analysis report offers an up-to-date study of the geographical composition of the market. 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and India are the key markets for diesel engines market for non-automotive applications in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

To garner further competitive intelligence and regional opportunities in store for vendors,

Revenue-generating Product Segment | Diesel Engine Market

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications report provides a comprehensive understanding of the subsets of our target market to earmark niche customer groups and simplify demographic requirements. In addition, the report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications' share growth by the marine segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors.

