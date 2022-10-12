Diesel Engine Market Size to record USD 37.45 Bn; APAC identified as key market -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diesel engine market is forecasted to grow by USD 37.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.16% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio segments the market by end-user (on-road and off-road) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will emerge as the major market for diesel engines, occupying 63% of the global market share during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diesel Engine Market 2022-2026

Key points covered in the diesel engine market study:

Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026

Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth

Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis

Analysis on market share by vendors

Key product launches and regulatory climate

Strong economic growth and rising investments into construction and mining projects in developed regions such as North America are increasing the demand for medium/heavy-duty trucks and off-road equipment. Similarly, in the Middle East, increasing civil construction activities, significant investments in the development of infrastructure in the energy sector, and the flourishing mining industry have significantly increased the demand for heavy trucks. Such developments are creating significant opportunities for market players globally.

Technavio categorizes the global diesel engine market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for diesel engines from APAC. The Increasing demand for reliable power supply, rising power generation capacity, and growing manufacturing and process industries have increased the demand for diesel engines for various applications in APAC. In addition, the rapid growth of the economy and increased expenditure on infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia are creating high growth potential in the region for market players. Moreover, the expansion of manufacturing plants by global brands in APAC is expected to foster the global diesel engine market during the forecast period.

APAC to dominate the diesel engine market with a 63% share and the market will record the highest growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, economic development, rise in purchasing power in this region, and the demand for agricultural equipment are expected to accelerate the growth of the diesel engine market in APAC over the forecast period.

The on-road diesel engine segment to generate maximum revenue in the diesel engine market and is the leading end-user segment in the global diesel engine market. The increasing sales of passenger vehicles and the rise in industrialization and urbanization are driving the growth of the segment.

The global diesel engine market is fragmented and is dominated by global players. Major automakers and OEMs in the global diesel engine market are engaged in continuous innovations. The growing focus of customers of diesel engines on high performance and fuel efficiency is increasing the demand for advanced diesel engines. However, stringent emission regulations and huge losses associated with non-compliance are hindering the entry of new players into this market. Product differentiation is crucial for OEMs to gain a competitive advantage over competitors.

Some of the key players in the diesel engine market include:

AB Volvo

AGCO Corp.

BorgWarner Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Changchai Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Deere and Co.

DEUTZ AG

Doosan Corp.

General Motors Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

Kohler Co.

Kubota Corp.

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Volkswagen AG

Wartsila Corp.

Diesel Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.76 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, AGCO Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Changchai Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., DEUTZ AG, Doosan Corp., General Motors Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Volkswagen AG, and Wartsila Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

