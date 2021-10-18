Diesel Engine Market to grow by USD 38.46 bn from 2021 to 2025|AGCO POWER and BorgWarner Inc. among key contributors to growth|Technavio

The report on the diesel engine market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The advantages of diesel engines over petrol engines are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the diesel engine market during the forecast period.

The diesel engine market covers the following areas:

Diesel Engine Market Sizing

Diesel Engine Market Forecast

Diesel Engine Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AGCO POWER

BorgWarner Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Daimler AG

Deere & Co.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Plc

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Medium Voltage Motors Market: The medium voltage motors market has been segmented by product (AC motors and DC motors), end-user (process industries, discrete industries, and HVAC), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report Now

The medium voltage motors market has been segmented by product (AC motors and DC motors), end-user (process industries, discrete industries, and HVAC), and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Direct Current Power System Market: The direct current power system market has been segmented by end-user (telecom, industrial, commercial, and others), type (48V DC power system, 0-24V DC power system, and more than 48V DC power system), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Now

Diesel Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 38.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO POWER, BorgWarner Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Daimler AG, Deere & Co., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Rolls-Royce Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio