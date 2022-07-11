Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications Recorded 4.77% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications by End-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The diesel engines' market share for non-automotive applications is expected to increase by USD 3.52 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.53%. Technavio categorizes the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications as a part of the global heavy electrical equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications during the forecast period.
Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications: Key Market Dynamics
- Market Driver - The diesel engine technology is gaining momentum on technological advances and diesel remains the leading fuel type in generators some of the key market drivers.
- Market Challenges - The factors such as stringent emission regulations will challenge market growth.
Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications: Segmentation Assessment
The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications report is segmented by End-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- Revenue Generating Segment: The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market share growth by the marine segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing production in the shipbuilding industry globally will have a positive impact on related products
- Regional Analysis: 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for diesel engines market for non-automotive applications in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications: Vendor Assessment
The diesel engine market for non-automotive applications is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- AB Volvo - This company offers diesel engines under the brand name of Volvo Penta IPS, Inboard shaft, Aquamatic Strendrive diesel, and lots more.
- Caterpillar Inc. - This company offers a wide range of industrial diesel engines under the brand names C0.5, C0.7, C1.1, C1.5, C1.7, and many more.
- Cummins Inc. - This company offers different types of diesel engines under the brand name of F3.8, B6.7, X15, and QST30.
- Isuzu Motors Ltd. - The company offers diesel engines for industrial applications with power outputs ranging from 11.8 to over 500 hp.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - This company offers different types of diesel engines under the brand name Stage V IPU, Stage IV/Tier 4 Final IPU, Tier 4 430 IPU, and others.
|
Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 2.53%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.52 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.77
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 60%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Isuzu Motors Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Heavy electrical equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 25: Marine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 27: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Generators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AB Volvo
- Exhibit 54: AB Volvo - Overview
- Exhibit 55: AB Volvo - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: AB Volvo – Key news
- Exhibit 57: AB Volvo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: AB Volvo - Segment focus
- 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Caterpillar Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 62: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Cummins Inc.–Key news
- Exhibit 67: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Isuzu Motors Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: MAN SE - Overview
- Exhibit 76: MAN SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: MAN SE– Key news
- Exhibit 78: MAN SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: MAN SE - Segment focus
- Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 84: Rolls Royce Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Rolls Royce Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Rolls Royce Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 87: Rolls Royce Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Rolls Royce Plc - Segment focus
- Exhibit 89: Wartsila Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Wartsila Corp.– Key news
- Exhibit 92: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 94: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 96: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- List of Abbreviations
