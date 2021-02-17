Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market worth $45.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Component (SCR Catalyst, DEF Tank, Injector, Supply Module, Sensor), OHV Market by Application (Construction & Agriculture), Aftermarket by Vehicle Type, Supply Mode (Cans, IBC, Bulk & Pump), and Region - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market projected to reach USD 45.0 billion by 2027 from USD 22.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Stringent emission regulations leading to increased penetration of diesel SCR vehicles has fueled the growth of the market for diesel exhaust fluid. The increasing number of DEF pumps and increasing average age of vehicles and miles driven are leading to the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket.

Bulk segment by supply mode is expected to have the largest market share in 2020

Bulk supply mode is commonly used for the distribution of diesel exhaust fluid to fleet owners. Despite the expected increase in the distribution of diesel exhaust fluid through dispensing pumps in the next 7 years, bulk mode will always be preferred by fleet owners, as it is cheaper than all the other supply modes of DEF.

The construction equipment segment by off-highway vehicle application is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020

Tier-IV refers to air emission standards published by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), while Stage-IV are equivalent standards laid down by the European Commission. These standards are applicable to engines used in off-highway vehicles. Essentially, manufacturers are mandated to reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide levels by 50%-90%. The EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) have adopted a similar set of standards and there are no unique Tier-IV emission standards for California. The regulations led by Japan closely align with the EPA and Euro standards. European regulations are parallel to that of the U.S. to prevent equipment manufacturers from manufacturing different engine for every market, as the engine business is global, the only major difference being with terminologies in use.

Higher construction vehicle sales and high SCR penetrations in construction vehicles in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the construction segment. Emission regulations, specifically in urban or closed construction areas have a significant impact on the growth of the market for construction equipment.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to be the second-largest market

China has a vehicle parc of 203.5 million units in 2019, which is the largest in Asia-Oceania. China accounted for 62.58% of the vehicle parc in Asia-Oceania. China is also the largest automobile industry in the region and is a major driver of regional vehicle sales in Asia-Oceania. China has adopted the China 5 emission standard from 2017 for all vehicle sales and registration. This standard is equivalent to the Euro 5 emission standard. The diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket will be influenced by the implementation of China 5 emission norms, as new diesel vehicles must adopt SCR to meet the reduced limit of NOx produced in the exhaust. The country is also planning to implement China 6 emission regulations in 2021. This new emission mandate is expected to further boost the DEF aftermarket in China.

India is expected to be one of the fastest-growing economies across the globe, due to the increasing disposable income of the population in the country. The introduction of Bharat Stage 6 (BS4) emission standards for all vehicles manufactured and sold from April 2019 is expected to boost the adoption of SCR and fuel the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket in the coming years. Most of the commercial vehicle manufacturers have decided to adopt SCR in their vehicles to meet the low carbon emission requirements of BS6. The Indian automotive industry is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as Indian states increasingly ease lockdown measures and there is a sustainable trend in demand since the third quarter of 2020, The Indian DEF aftermarket is expected to recover fully by mid-2021. These are the major factor presently driving the demand for SCR and DEF in the region.

Total (France), Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands), Yara International (Norway), BASF SE (Germany), and China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China) are the major companies operating in the global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market. These companies adopted expansion strategies and used mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market.

