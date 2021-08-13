Diesel Generator Market To Grow Over 6.78%^CAGR During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download Free Sample Now!

The diesel generator market is driven by the increased need for diesel generators in data centers, power blackouts due to natural disasters, and growing instances of power grid failure. These factors are expected to trigger the diesel generator market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. However, stringent emission regulations are one of the primary factors anticipated to hamper the market growth in the long run.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Americas Generators Inc.

APR Energy

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Diesel Generator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diesel generator market is segmented as below:

Type

Stationary Generators



Portable Generators

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The stationary generators segment was the largest revenue-generating type segment in 2020. The segment is likely to continue its dominance in terms of market size during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC with India and China being the key contributing economies for the diesel generator market in the next few years.



