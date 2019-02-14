Diesel Gensets Market to Hit $20 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELLBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK diesel gensets market will grow on account of increasing construction activities, low diesel prices along with rising infrastructural investments. In addition, the growing concentration of data centers will entail the sturdy deployment of these gensets as a source of backup power. Positive outlook toward industrial investments post Brexit coupled with capacity auctions in the country will further accelerate the deployment of diesel gensets. However, the increasing implications for energy security, rising emissions, and concerns over fossil fuel consumption have enforced rigorous legislation and policies on these generators over the years.

The prime power diesel gensets market is expected to achieve a significant growth impelled by burgeoning industrialization and expanding infrastructure, predominantly across the developing countries.

Global Diesel Gensets Market will exceed USD 20 Billion by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Inadequate power supply driven by accelerated demand for reliable and continuous power will stimulate the global diesel genets market size. These gensets find applications across healthcare & manufacturing facilities, pharmaceutical industries, transportation & communication systems, data centers, amongst others. Moreover, sizeable investments across the oil & gas, mining, and construction sector will further strengthen the demand for these products.

The introduction of several government-aided ventures to support the significant expansion of infrastructure and industrialization will boost the diesel generators market growth. For instance, the ongoing implementation of smart city projects and the rising real estate construction ventures in India have opened substantial market opportunities for generator set manufacturers. Similarly, the enforcement of China's 13th Five-year plan has considerably broadened the deployment potential of gensets across numerous industries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 327 pages with 612 market data tables & 30 figures & charts from the report, "Global Diesel Gensets Market Size By Power Rating (<75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, >750 kVA), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Prime/Continuous), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis (U.S., Canada, Russia, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Italy, China, Australia, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Oman, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Angola, Kenya, Mozambique, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019–2025"

The >750 kVA diesel gensets market is set to expand on account of intensifying demand from data centers which necessitate high-power requirements, optimum reliability and quick start-up times. Moreover, increasing investments in the data center business by key technology companies including Apple, IBM, Amazon, and Google, to handle intensive data creation, evolving data protection laws, and the ongoing expansion of commercial businesses will further accelerate the product deployment.

The U.S. diesel gensets market is set to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025. The adoption of DG sets is gaining significant momentum as climate change increases the frequency and intensity of severe weather in the country. For instance, in September 2017, Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm hit hard Puerto Rico, leaving over 1.57 million electricity customers without power. Additionally, increasing digitization and expansion of data centers is further driving the demand for gensets across the country.

Middle East market is set to witness an appreciable momentum on account of ongoing expansion in the regional infrastructure and growing focus toward economic diversification. Upcoming megaprojects, most notably the Dubai World Expo 2020 and Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will necessitate the heavy deployment of these gensets to support the robust construction activities. Additionally, countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE and others are rigorously striving toward diversifying their oil-based economy with ventures in other industries will further impact the industry growth.

