Diesel Kicks Tech Into Overdrive With Its Boldest Smartwatch To Date

Designed with the latest in wearable technology, the Axial Smartwatch focuses on an overall performance that works as hard as you do. As expected, Diesel pushes the boundaries of traditional smartwatch design with an overall look that's inspired by the mid-20th century Brutalist architecture movement. Rugged pushers, steel rivets and an aluminum core give the watch a unique look. Axial's industrial case comes in gunmetal, silver, and bronze-tone stainless steel. With three strap constructions to choose from—black leather, blue denim and gunmetal stainless steel—you can choose a watch to match every aspect of your lifestyle.

Diesel sets the standard for creative, interactive watch dials, and the Axial smartwatch is no exception. A new dial, called "Information Tunnel," has a psychedelic, tunnel-like effect that gives the illusion of 3-D. The "Globe" dial features a rotating globe that users can manipulate with just a touch. Using the moving globe, two additional time zones can be chosen to be shown on the dial. Existing dial options include the neon Flicker dial as well as the interactive heart rate dial, which creates a rippling water effect when touched.

Finally, the Axial smartwatch will also feature weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and will update based on your current location. From cloudy to sunny to windy (and everything in between), weather effects will keep you up-do-date without ever having to set foot outside.

WHAT'S NEW

New Speaker

With the addition of a speaker, users have the ability to take calls on their smartwatch. Using a proprietary app, both Android and iPhone users will soon be able to make and receive tethered phone calls directly from their watch. Additionally, users can talk to the Google Assistant and hear sound alerts for notifications directly from their smartwatch.

Extended Battery Mode

Fossil Group has developed a proprietary smartwatch experience that offers four battery life settings, putting the user in control and allowing for extended battery life.

This new experience offers an 'Extended Battery Mode' where users can extend to multiple days on a single charge while still enjoying essential features like notifications and heart rate.

More Storage. More Memory.

With 8GB of storage, users can download even more content while increased memory improves overall performance.

Auto-Installed Apps: Leveraging the enhanced storage, Diesel is auto-installing apps such as Cardiogram, a digital companion for heart health, Spotify, the most popular global audio streaming subscription service, and Noonlight, a peace of mind and safety app.

WHAT'S FAMILIAR

The Google Assistant*

Get more done with just your voice. Ask your Google Assistant questions, give commands, set reminders and more.

*Voice assistant varies by geography. The Tiko Assistant available in China and the Google Assistant is available in select languages

Google Pay™*

NFC payments with Google Pay allow users to make in-store purchases using their smartwatch.

*Alipay is available in China with QR code-based payments only. Google Pay is available in select countries.

GPS Tracking

Leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.

Heart Rate Tracking

Track heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit™.

*Fitness tracker varies by geography. Tic Health is available in China.

Swim Proof

Track swim workouts through third-party fitness apps.

Weather Effects

The weather Tile automatically updates the current and forecasted conditions.

T-ON-I

Diesel's unique micro-app that serves as a wingman on the wrist, providing notifications in a distinctly Diesel way.

Additional features include:

Customizable Watch Faces

Smartphone Notifications

Activity Tracking

Rapid Charging

Control Your Music



The Diesel On Axial smartwatch will be shown at IFA in the Fossil Group booth, Messe Berlin Messedamm 22 Hall 4.2. Booth 221. They will cost $350 and will be available in Diesel stores, online at www.diesel.com and from select retailers worldwide in October 2019.

About Diesel

Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle brand, producing a wide-ranging collection of jeans, clothing and accessories. Since its creation in 1978, Diesel has evolved from being a leading pioneer in denim into premium casual wear, becoming a true alternative to the established luxury market. Despite its growth, Diesel's philosophy has remained the same: a brand standing for passion, individuality and self-expression.

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone® and Android™ phones. Google, Wear OS by Google, Google Pay and Google Fit are trademarks of Google LLC. Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 10+. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

*Available in select markets.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

