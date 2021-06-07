Diesel Laptops Becomes Founding Affiliate for New Association, Repair ACES

IRMO, S.C. and WINSTON SALEM, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, LLC and Repair ACES (The Association for Commercial Equipment Solutions) are excited to announce their partnership and that Diesel Laptops is a Founding ACES Affiliate. Repair ACES announced its launch at the Diesel Laptops Virtual Expo on May 7-8, 2021. The Association has been created by industry professionals who saw a need and made it a mission to be a resource and advocacy organization to help heavy truck and commercial equipment repair and maintenance businesses thrive.

Corporate Members will include repair and maintenance businesses such as independent shops, fleets, dealer repair shops, leasing companies, mobile repair, and truck stops. Suppliers to those businesses are also welcomed to join as Allied Members.

Current benefits to the membership are designed to give more resources, help increase profits, and convey knowledge. Diesel Laptops is providing ACES Corporate Members with cutting-edge tools to run their businesses more effectively and efficiently. With their paid membership, all ACES Corporate Members will receive the following:

The newly released Diesel Laptops Diesel Decoder tool for free.

An 8% rebate back on purchases of commercial truck diagnostic software, hardware, and laptop kits from Diesel Laptops.

A free year of the Diesel Repair Standard plan.

Three vouchers to attend Repair ACES premium online training webinars ( $100 each), run by the experts at Diesel Laptops, for free. Topics will range from emissions, electrical, specific engine types and more.

"Repair ACES is honored to work with Diesel Laptops as one of our Founding Affiliates. Their generous contribution of benefits to our repair business members brings a lot of value to the Repair ACES Membership. Equipment purchase rebates, a free diagnostic tool, $500 training voucher for on-site classes in South Carolina and Texas, and free premium webinar training for our members are some of the donations they are making this year. They are investing in this industry to help launch Repair ACES successfully and make it a no-brainer financial decision for repair and maintenance businesses to join as members. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to a long relationship with them," said Justina Nadolson, ACES Executive Director.

"Diesel Laptops is proud to support Repair Aces as they expand and grow, and we're especially proud to be a Founding Affiliate offering our industry-leading solutions to their members. We hope this partnership will enable Repair ACES members to train the next generation of diesel technicians, expand their service offerings, and provide more valuable services to their customers than ever before." – Tyler Robertson, CEO, Diesel Laptops LLC

For more information, visit the website at repairaces.org or contact Executive Director at 334-904-2242.

