Diesel Laptops Joins ADS and CVSN

IRMO, S.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Laptops, the industry leader in heavy-duty diagnostic tools and repair information, is proud to announce new membership in the Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network and the Association of Diesel Specialists.

ADS CVSN

Known as the advocate for the Independent Commercial Vehicle North American Aftermarket, the Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN) boasts almost 70 of the top independent aftermarket distributors, operating in more than 500 locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Formed in 2006, CVSN represents the merger of the Council of Fleet Specialists (CFS) and the National Wheel and Rim Association (NWRA). The stated objective of the CVSN is to create a forum for professional development, legislative awareness, and business opportunities across the diesel industry.

The Association of Diesel Specialists (ADS) is the diesel industry's leading global trade organization. Focused on diesel fuel injection and related systems, the ADS unites independent repair shops that specialize in diesel fuel injection, drive-in, governor, and turbocharger service. ADS strives to "provide programs and services to its members that will assist them in achieving success in the operation of their business in the diesel industry throughout the world." ADS members include Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), manufacturers, and distributors of replacement parts and allied equipment.

As the industry leader in heavy-duty diagnostic tools and repair information, Diesel Laptops is committed to staying up-to-date with developments in the diesel industry and networking with other leaders in the field who share this concern.

"We are very excited and gratified to join these two groups, both of which are well-respected for their high standards," said Tyler Robertson, CEO of Diesel Laptops. "Induction into these groups publicly reaffirms Diesel Laptops' commitment to the highest-quality service for our customers and dedication to the future of the industry."

To learn more about Diesel Laptops' professional network memberships, visit diesellaptosp.com/blogs/news/diesel-laptops-memberships . For more information about Diesel Laptops' software initiatives, contact Beth Barkovitch at [email protected] or (864)516-2201.

Diesel Laptops, founded in 2014, provides specialized diesel diagnostic equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets. Diesel Laptops is the industry leader in diesel diagnostic tools and repair information. For more information, visit www.diesellaptops.com .

SOURCE Diesel Laptops