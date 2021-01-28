Diesel Outboards, LLC Signs Outcast Marine, Johnson Diesel, and Jones Marine Service to Expand Gulf Coast Sales Coverage

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Outboards, LLC — the American manufacturer of OXE diesel outboards — is pleased to announce they will be adding three new Gulf Coast dealerships to their network of OXE sales and service professionals: Outcast Marine (LA); Johnson Diesel (MS); and Jones Marine (AL).

The addition of these three regional dealerships means that Gulf Coast states from Louisiana to Florida will now contain a Diesel Outboards, LLC-backed OXE dealership.

Johnson Diesel brings 50+ Years of Diesel Experience to Diesel Outboards, LLC OXE Network

"We at Johnson Diesel are excited to announce that we will be partnering with Diesel Outboards, LLC as a new OXE engine sales, parts and service dealer. We are looking forward to providing our current and future customers with the flexibility, dependability, and cost saving that is synonymous with the OXE brand."

— David Johnson, Johnson Diesel

About Outcast Marine

Established in 2002, Outcast Marine provides parts and service for boaters in Des Allemands, LA. Outcast Marine serves customers along the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, and all of southern Louisiana.

About Johnson Diesel

For almost 50 years, Johnson Diesel in Biloxi MS has provided diesel power for land and water. They serve customers east of the Louisiana-Mississippi border along the coast to the Alabama border.

About Jones Marine Service

Jones Marine Service, LLC in Orange Beach, AL is a newer dealership, incorporated in 2019. It serves customers from east Mobile, AL to Pensacola, FL.

About OXE Marine

OXE Marine is the world's first high-performance diesel outboard, offering durability, fuel-efficiency and low emissions that place OXE on the cutting edge of outboard technology. Founded in 2012, the company offers a patented outboard transmission, enabling the use of high torque diesel engines on an outboard. The concept eliminates bevel gears and transfer shafts by utilizing innovative belt technology, which allows for high torque transfer.

About Diesel Outboards, LLC

Diesel Outboards, LLC, a division of the Outdoor Network, is the primary source for OXE diesel outboards in the United States. The Outdoor Network (ODN) is one of the world's largest online headquarters for powersports and boating enthusiasts. Founded in 2000, the corporation's flagships—Partzilla.com and Boats.net—have shipped more than five million orders to more than 120 countries. In addition to Diesel Outboards, Partzilla, and Boats.net, ODN also maintains six marine and powersports dealerships across the United States.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Brooks

877-473-4595

[email protected]

SOURCE Diesel Outboards, LLC