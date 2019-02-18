Dietary Fibers Market Value to hit $10.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Dietary Fibers Market is expected to exceed USD 10.5 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Strong outlook with versatile applications including breakfast cereals, bakery, dairy, infant food, meat, beverages, pharmaceutical, companion animal nutrition etc. are among major factors driving the global market growth. Increasing product adoption by people suffering from diverticulitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and hemorrhoids will positively influence the industry share. Beneficial properties such as moisture retention and heat resistance will support the use of dietary fibers in dairy & confectionery industry.

Increasing consumer expenditure on healthy food habits coupled with shifting focus toward preventive health measures will be key factors influencing market dynamics. Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers along with growing instances of lifestyle diseases among the geriatric population will further support the industry expansion. Additionally, functional properties exhibited by the dietary fibers such as efficient water binding, stabilizing, thickening, and gelling will bolster the product adoption in baking and infant food applications.

Recommendations laid down by regulatory bodies like CFSAN, INFOSAN, FDA etc. to increase the fiber intake consumption in food products owing to increasing instances of diseases related to nutrition deficiency will provide positive scope for product demand up to 2025. Favorable regulatory compliances and suitable economic conditions are the significant factors encouraging manufacturers to expand production capacity to cater the surging product demand. Further, stringent regulations & changing labeling norms supported by recommendations from government organizations to improve the daily fiber intake will fuel industry share.

Browse key industry insights spread across 611 pages with 829 market data tables & 18 charts & figures from the report, "Dietary Fibers Market Size By Product (Soluble [Inulin, Pectin, Polydextrose, Beta-Glucan, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Corn Fiber], Insoluble [Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Fiber/Bran, Resistant Starch]), By Source (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), By Application (Food [Bakery, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Confectionery, Dairy, Meat Products, Infant Food], Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Companion Animal Nutrition) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025"

Insoluble dietary fibers industry will witness CAGR at over 9.5% in terms of revenue up to 2025. Increasing usage of the product in manufacturing of high fiber content in bakery goods and dairy, meat, companion animal nutrition products etc. will propel the overall segment growth. Shifting consumer preference towards food products enriched with dietary fiber, essential fatty acids, and a significant number of vitamins, dietary minerals, starch, and protein will boost the product demand. Growing trend of utilizing probiotic and high insoluble dietary fiber content beverage for promoting gut health amongst consumers will fuel product demand.

Fruits & vegetables segment accounted for over 35% of the industry share in 2018. Citrus fruits and berries are rich in soluble fibers and provide other beneficial ingredients such as low-molecular carbohydrates, aroma compounds, and fruit acids, which have augmented their usage. In addition, technological advancements enabling the utilization of fruits & vegetable waste to derive dietary fiber will increase their adoption as a source over the forecast timeline.

Food applications dominate the global dietary fibers market and was valued over USD 1.5 billion in 2018. Dietary fibers in food products can mitigate the risks of diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, colon cancer and other gastrointestinal illness. Growing health awareness among the young and geriatric population coupled with favorable initiatives by government agencies such as dietary & nutrition guidelines will positively impact the market expansion. Additionally, scientific evidence confirming the strong correlation between dietary fiber intake and cardiovascular diseases has supplemented product penetration in the segment.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, DowDuPont, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, Royal DSM, Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, J. Rettenmaier & Sohne Gmbh & Co and Procter & Gamble are among major Dietary Fibers manufacturers. Global industry share is highly consolidated owing to the presence of medium & large multinational players. The manufacturers are involved in new product launches, technological innovation, production capacity expansions and mergers & acquisitions to gain competitive share. For instance, in September 2016, Ceamsa announced to invest USD 11.44 million for the expansion of three production lines in Spain to cater the growing demand for the pectin and citrus fiber in the European market.

