Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Adoption of Healthy Eating Habits to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit dietary supplements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dietary Supplements Market is segmented as below:

Product

Vitamins



Combination



Fatty Acids



Probiotics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Global Cognition Supplements Market - Global cognition supplements market is segmented by application (memory enhancement, mood and depression alleviation, attention and focus improvement, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Probiotic Dietary Supplements Market - Global probiotic dietary supplements market is segmented by application (nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, food and beverages, and Infant formula) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:

Dietary Supplements Market size

Dietary Supplements Market trends

Dietary Supplements Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for sports supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the dietary supplements market growth during the next few years.

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Dietary Supplements Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dietary Supplements Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dietary supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dietary supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dietary supplements market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Combination - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fatty acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bayer AG

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

