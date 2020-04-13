DiFebo Launches New Sports Marketing and Revenue Strategy Company

DELAND, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt DiFebo announced today his latest sports and entertainment industry venture called FanSummit, LLC. The new sports and entertainment marketing company will serve the industry focused on Innovation, Revenue Generation and Fan Engagement.

DiFebo, a visionary, pioneered and started a nationwide movement in collegiate athletics over a decade ago when he formed the DiFebo Company, LLC to assist college athletic departments in how to maximize ticket sales revenue. He then went on to found and create the largest, most successful, outsourcing ticket sales company in the industry, IMG Learfield Ticket Solutions (now Learfield IMG College Ticket Solutions). The company partnered with over forty collegiate athletic departments and generated over $300 million ticket sales in his five-year tenure.

"We revolutionized the industry once already and we are poised and ready to transform the industry again. We have an ambitious and bold vision to bring innovation and comprehensive ROI solutions to the industry," said FanSummit founder, Matt DiFebo.

FanSummit was created to help organizations from the most fundamental business operations to the most complex issues in keeping up with fast changing world, needs and demands of the modern sports fan. The new company will bring ticket sales, multimedia sales and marketing expertise, data technology, innovation, sales management support and highly customized ROI strategies to sports organizations designed to integrate internal functions and cohesion with a purpose of creating maximum revenue opportunities and increased fan engagement.

"Technology is moving so fast, compounded in many cases by a lack of financial resources and other inherent challenges, it is hard, nearly impossible, for organizations to keep up with the speed of business. Innovation is key and the name of the game is revenue generation. If organizations don't innovate, they lose competitive advantage and their fanbase and revenues diminish. Our fan-centric focus combined with our customized strategies drive operational efficiencies, revenue and fan engagement," says DiFebo. "The challenges are compounded even further with the current state of the world and the sudden halting of industry events and operations due to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a new reality and we will be at the forefront to help our industry friends."

FanSummit has established a global network of strategic alliances that give the company even greater reach and expertise with like-minded companies and ambitious leaders. These affiliations and collaborations are key to our goal of giving our clients competitive advantage and will help multiply the positive influence and impact for our partners with strategy and technology implementations.

The new company has landed early consulting deals with Towson Athletics, and multiple professional sport franchises across several leagues. FanSummit is currently in negotiations with over a dozen collegiate and professional sport teams.

"We will be announcing several news consulting and sales management support deals over the next few weeks and months ahead. On top of all that, we have some incredible and very exciting new groundbreaking initiatives that we will be announcing over the next year. We are on a mission to stay ahead of the growth curve and build something world-class, sophisticated and great that serves our industry and helps the incredible and very talented leaders and their organizations excel," DiFebo said. "The time is now, organizations can't stay stagnant, or they will become irrelevant. They need innovation, they need expertise and support and they need efficient and timely solutions. FanSummit delivers all of that and a whole lot more."

FanSummit will maintain offices in DeLand, Florida and Malibu, California. More offices are planned within the next year.

About FanSummit: FanSummit provides industry expertise in ticket sales, consulting, sales management support, ticket operations, marketing, sponsorship and multi-media, athletics and university fundraising, business intelligence, pricing and data analytics, current/former athlete and coaches branding, and advisory services to sports and entertainment industry brands and organizations around the world. FanSummit founder, Matt DiFebo, is a highly respected industry leader and visionary who has worked in MLB, NBA, NCAA (collegiate athletics), IMG, Learfield and other industries. He has been a featured speaker at industry events and conferences hosted by Sports Business Journal, Ticketmaster and Paciolan, as well as, a frequent guest lecturer at colleges and universities around the country. FanSummit and its network of strategic alliance partners work across industry sectors to drive measurable and lasting revenue results, create operational efficiencies and improve fan engagement. FanSummit is proud to be part of the sports and entertainment industry and serving our clients to help them thrive and achieve their greatest success.

