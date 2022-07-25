Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 billion, AbbVie Inc. and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Technavio summarizes various aspects of the market, including market forecast and research methodology. Download a Sample Report

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Scope

The diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Small Molecules: The small molecule segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. These molecules are prescribed for the treatment of different types of lymphomas, including DLBCL.



Biologics

Geography

North America : This region will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant rise in the sales of approved therapeutics for the treatment of various subtypes of NHL as well as the rise in prevalence of various types of cancer.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market, including AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Denovo Biopharma, Erytech PharmaSA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and TG Therapeutics Inc. among others.

The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Imbruvica.

Amgen Inc. - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Blincyto.

Bayer AG - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Aliqopa.

BeiGene Ltd. - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Zanubrutinib.

Erytech PharmaSA - The company offers diffuse large B-cell lymphoma under the brand name of Codrituzumab.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market vendors

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., CTI BioPharma Corp., Denovo Biopharma, Erytech PharmaSA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., SymBio Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and TG Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

