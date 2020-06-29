Digbi Health's advanced personalized telehealthcare programs help California's public sector employees fight obesity and COVID-19 associated risks

Since its launch last July, employees from over 50 government agencies in California have enrolled in the program. Of the employees enrolled, 70 percent have reduced their weight and obesity-related cardiovascular, gut, chronic pain, and immunity health risks. Digbi Cares™ programs are fully covered by Blue Shield of California for qualifying members offered on Wellvolution .

"As a nurse testing for COVID-19 and a mom of four young children, I needed to take time to focus on my physical and mental health. I have hyperthyroidism, eczema, and acne from stress. I've been doing high-intensity workouts to try and lose weight with little results. I'm now down 15 pounds in six weeks, doing yoga and have cleared up my skin conditions just through diet and lifestyle changes with Digbi," said Denise H., a nurse with the County of Ventura.

Denise shared that a group of nurses at the County of Ventura are taking advantage of the program and are seeing results. The program is not just about weight loss but focuses on all health including mental, physical, and gut health.

"Health and wellness for our employees and first responders are our first priority," said Rob Davenport, Wellness Manager for County of Ventura. "Digbi has been a true partner by providing webinars on various health topics, coupled with offering personalized weight management programs based on each person's DNA and gut biome to all of our employees."

"Digbi Health is filling a critical gap in remote digital care. These disease risks vary significantly by gender and ethnicity because they are rooted in the genetics and gut microbiome of the individual. Government employees are essential workers and our team felt it is important for Digbi Health to provide them the opportunity to understand their health on the deepest level and protect themselves and their family," said Ranjan Sinha, CEO, and Founder of Digbi Health.

"My doctor told me if I didn't lose weight I would die, but didn't tell me how. I was pre-diabetic and on the border for high cholesterol. Now after two and a half months in the program I'm down 15 pounds and I have so much energy I'm bouncing off the walls in the morning. My job is stressful and I feel like the program has helped me during shelter-in-place to be more productive and focused," said Victoria W., City and County of San Francisco.

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the first prescription-grade digital care company that uses AI to harness gut microbiome, genetic, lifestyle and behavioral risk signals to help people reverse or reduce risk of obesity and gut-related inflammatory illnesses like IBS, acid reflux, musculoskeletal disorders, insulin-related disorders, hypertension, kidney stone, and elevated cholesterol. Our evidence-based programs deliver improved health outcomes and financial savings to payers, employers, and individuals.

SOURCE Digbi Health