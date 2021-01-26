Digbi Health's gut-microbiome and genetic-based obesity management program now allows 60,000 Doctors and Providers in Blue Shield of California's Network to Prescribe the Digital Therapeutics Platform Program is Covered by Insurance for Members.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digbi Health , the first company with a clinically proven genetics and gut-microbiome based program to safely and sustainably treat and manage obesity and associated inflammatory gut, skin and cardiometabolic health issues, is now available to Blue Shield of California members, as a fully covered program, on the health plan's Wellvolution platform.

It's the first time over 60,000 physicians and clinicians practicing in California in the Blue Shield of California's network can prescribe a weight-loss program personalized on a person's genetic, gut microbiome and lifestyle. Through the Digbi Health solution, patients are supported by a team of caregivers, led by a physician and care experts trained in nutrition, cognitive behavior therapy, genetics and gut microbiome. Blue Shield of California offers access to Digbi Health through the Wellvolution platform as a fully covered program to members who qualify.

The Digbi Health Precision Care Network (PCN) is a network of physicians practicing precision medicine. As part of that network, physicians get marketing resources to educate their patients about Digbi Health on the Wellvoution platform, access to their patient's dashboard, with patient approval, and additional support from the Digbi Health care concierge team to support their patients between visits to help improve patient outcomes. Digbi Health program members without a physician can also get referred to a specialist in the PCN.

"The development of cardiovascular disease is a matter of genetic predisposition and gut microbiome composition interacting with acquired conditions, and factors such as diet, exercise, and exposure to damaging elements," said Cynthia Thaik, MD. Harvard-trained cardiologist at the Holistic Healing Heart Center and Digbi Health PCN member.

"I have already prescribed Digbi Health to a patient covered by Blue Shield of California for pre-diabetes and hypertension," she added.

Blue Shield of California is taking the lead on personalized and preventive care for their members.

Among participants participating in Wellvolution:

72 percent saw an 8.92 percent average weight loss

Members with pre-diabetes or diabetes have seen an average decline of 1.01 percent in their A1C levels.

75 percent experienced reduced Irritable Bowel Syndrome and acid reflux

75 percent experienced relief from headaches/migraines

66 percent decreased their anxiety

66 percent lowered their chronic pain

"We are an innovative telehealth company that supports overburdened physicians by redefining care for 100 million Americans who struggle under one-size-fits-all digital health programs, weight loss diets and stigma of "poor self-control" while fighting obesity and associated inflammatory comorbidities," said Ranjan Sinha, CEO and founder of Digbi Health.

About Digbi Health Precision Care Network

Our network includes healthcare providers from all specialties and practice settings throughout the U.S., including bariatric surgeons, internal medicine, family medicine, chiropractitioners, nutritional experts, and others in the lifestyle and integrative medicine space using genetics, nutrigenomics, gut microbiome and lifestyle risk to treat the complexity of the multifactorial disease of obesity and its' related medical conditions. Providers can sign-up to the network at no charge here .

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is a first-of-its-kind precision digital therapeutics company that offers a prescription-grade digitally enabled personalized obesity and obesity related gut, skin disorders, hypertension and other cardiometabolic health management programs based on an individual's gut biome, genetic risks, blood markers, and lifestyle factors. Digbi Health and members of its physician network are committed to empowering people to take control of their own health and wellness. Digbi Health is prescribed by doctors, health care providers, and insurance companies.

SOURCE Digbi Health