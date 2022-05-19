Digestive Disease Week (DDW) May 21-24: The Largest International Gathering of Physicians and Key Opinion Leaders in the field of Gastroenterology

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Held annually, DDW takes place in May and features the latest research and advancements in treatments and therapies for digestive diseases. This year, DDW will be held between May 21 and 24 in San Diego, California.

As one of the largest international gatherings of physicians and researchers in the field of gastroenterology, DDW provides a unique opportunity to learn about the latest advances in treatments and therapies for digestive diseases. This year's event will feature hundreds of educational sessions, including keynote lectures, symposia, hands-on workshops, and more. In addition, DDW will offer ample opportunity to network with colleagues from all over the world.

The following is a sneak peek list of guest speakers you might expect to find at the Digestive Disease Week conference 2022:

Bishr Omary, MD, Ph.D. is the former president of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and was awarded a fellowship (AGAF) recognizing his contributions and accomplishments in gastroenterology. Mr. Bishr will be giving a keynote lecture on "The Impact of COVID-19 on GI Surgery and Transplantation".

Shahnaz Sultan, MD, MHSc is a program director for the Gastroenterology Fellowship Training Program at the University of Minnesota; Dr. Shahnaz will present a lecture titled "Timely, Transparent and Trustworthy AGA Guidelines Highlight What We Know and Don't Know."

Arun Sanyal, MD , will present "NAFLD or MAFLD: Names and Their Implications." to cover the historical basis for NAFLD (Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) and its deficiencies leading to the nomenclature change to MAFLD based on a patient-centric review.

Another key opinion leader that will be present at the gathering is Dr. Nicolas Vauthey, a medical doctor who specializes in endocavitary irradiation and radiotherapy. He is considered to be a KOL in these fields, as evidenced by his prominent ranking on the Key Opinion Leaders search engine (keyopinionleaders.com). Dr. Vauthey has authored numerous scientific papers on his research findings and has presented at numerous conferences.

Key opinion leaders (KOLs) from all over the world will come together at Digestive Disease Week to showcase and debate the latest advances and techniques in areas related to liver transplantation, gastrointestinal surgery, diverticulitis, SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth), gastroparesis, and much more.

