Digestive Health Associates of Texas Joins GI Alliance

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, one of the nation's leading independent gastroenterology services organizations, today announced further expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Texas through a partnership with Digestive Health Associates of Texas.

Digestive Health Associates of Texas ("DHAT") has been a leader in digestive health since 1996. DHAT provides comprehensive, high quality, cost-effective patient care and treatment of digestive and liver disorders for adult and pediatric patients.

"GI Alliance and DHAT share a strong commitment to providing excellent, patient-centered GI care," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "We believe that by collaborating as GI service providers, we will improve efficiencies and enhance our ability to meet the healthcare needs of the expanding population in Texas."

"We look forward to working together with GI Alliance. Providing compassionate, state of the art gastroenterology and hepatology services to the communities and patients we serve remains our top priority," said Dr. James Hakert, President of DHAT.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI Alliance prioritizes clinical excellence while offering an exceptional patient experience. GI Alliance provides operational support to the practices and empowers gastroenterologists to work collaboratively to improve the quality of care for patients.

Contact: Shannon Brush / GI Alliance

[email protected]

(817) 402-7562

www.gialliance.com

SOURCE GI Alliance

Related Links

http://www.gialliance.com

