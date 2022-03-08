Digestome Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DGX-001

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digestome Therapeutics, a biotech company developing first-in-class therapeutics that stimulate the central nervous system (CNS) via the gut-brain-axis, announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 1 clinical trial investigating DGX-001. The trial will feature safety as the primary endpoint and will also investigate a variety of biomarkers to assess the biological and clinical response to DGX-001.

DGX-001 is a first-in-class oral, vagus nerve stimulating therapeutic being initially developed for the treatment of negative symptoms and cognitive impairment in patients with schizophrenia, and for non-motor symptoms in patients with Parkinson's Disease. The innovative drug is gut-acting and gut-restricted. It acts on the CNS via the vagus nerve, thereby modulating parasympathetic activity and inflammation in the body. DGX-001 has been developed based on the research done by Dr. Kousaku Ohinata at Kyoto University to discover functional peptides from various food proteins.