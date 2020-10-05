Digi International and Convergia Announce Strategic Relationship for Enterprise-Class Cellular Connectivity

HOPKINS, Minn., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergia, the Pan American connectivity company, and Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com ), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced a strategic arrangement to offer hardware and software solutions that combine Digi's enterprise-class LTE cellular routers and device management software with Convergia's truly unlimited high-speed wireless data plans to deliver primary SD-WAN and backup internet access.

Convergia, which specializes in worldwide wireless cellular connectivity, tested several brands of enterprise cellular routers. The pairing of Convergia's connectivity and Digi's cellular router and software means companies can deploy internet access in minutes in virtually any location served by Convergia's cellular network.

"Evaluating the best solution was not a simple process," said Dante Passalacqua, vice president of technology with Convergia. "There are a wide variety of router brands and cellular SIM plans available. Digi's cloud-managed enterprise router and Convergia's unlimited high-speed cellular SIM create an ideal solution to deliver unlimited internet connectivity at speeds of up to 100 Mbps."

"We are delighted to enter this relationship with Convergia," said Steve Ericson, vice president, Americas, Digi International. "We're proud to support Convergia's strategy to reduce complexity and accelerate time to market by bundling our routers with superior cellular SIM technology throughout Pan-America."

ABOUT CONVERGIA

Convergia is a Pan-American value-added distributor of connectivity solutions, offering a high-speed bespoke network backbone through Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and LATAM with last-mile copper, fiber, and cellular wireless connectivity along with voice, data, and IoT connectivity products and solutions. Convergia is a member of a global multi-billion-dollar group with more than 20 years of experience offering telecom voice, data, and IoT solutions to a wide variety of channel partners and customers that benefit from Convergia's high-quality delivery, service, and 24/7/365 support by people for people. Convergia's parent company is Future Electronics. For more information, visit https://www.convergia.io

ABOUT DIGI INTERNATIONAL

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor, and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability, and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com , or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

