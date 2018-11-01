Digi International Brings IoT Expertise, Edge Computing to Electronica 2018 in Munich

Digi to Highlight Digi XBee3 Cellular and Solution Demonstrations at Premier Embedded Technology Industry Event

MUNICH, Nov. 5 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that it will be highlighting its Digi XBee3® series of smart edge IoT modules and modems, with a particular emphasis on the Digi XBee3 Cellular with NB-IoT, at electronica 2018 in Munich, Germany. Digi will showcase its solutions with several demonstrations of the latest embedded technology and also share its expertise by leading multiple educational sessions. Electronica takes place at the Messe München Exhibition Center from November 13-16, 2018. Digi will be exhibiting in Hall B5 at Booth 263.

The Digi XBee3 series is designed to support IoT innovation and computing capability at the network edge. Digi XBee3 provides MicroPython programmability and dual-mode radios, with the ability to upgrade via software to Bluetooth LE, enabling local device connectivity from a smartphone or tablet. Digi XBee3 adopts a modular approach to IoT connectivity that includes options for Zigbee, Wi-Fi, or cellular, including LTE-M and NB-IoT. Digi XBee3 enables innovative IoT solutions that can be more quickly developed, prototyped and mass-produced for optimal return on investment.

These solutions can be deployed, provisioned and monitored with Digi XCTU® and Digi Remote Manager® (DRM), Digi's centralized, secure device management platform. In addition to providing insight into device and network health, DRM automates updates, accesses data directly from the edge and integrates data into open APIs to provide users with deeper insights.

Additionally, Digi is previewing its Digi ConnectCore® 8X system-on-modules (SOMs) and SBCs. Digi is an NXP early access partner, and the extremely small module will utilize the NXP i.MX 8X processor family based on ARM® Cortex®-A35 and Cortex-M4F cores.

"When people come to electronica, they expect to see not just new technology, but how it can help them solve their business challenges," said Chris Bowen, vice president, EMEA, at Digi International. "Digi addresses connection and networking needs with a full range of embedded hardware options, software specifically developed to optimize IoT deployments and expert services to ensure customer success. Digi is not just connecting the things in the IoT, we're offering data, insights and management tools to maximize performance and drive business value."

Product Demonstrations

Remote IoT Connectivity with Digi XBee3 Cellular : This demonstration will showcase remote device management between a Digi XBee3 Cellular device and the cloud-based Digi Remote Manager by remotely monitoring and controlling devices located in multiple locations directly from the trade show floor.

: This demonstration will showcase remote device management between a Digi XBee3 Cellular device and the cloud-based Digi Remote Manager by remotely monitoring and controlling devices located in multiple locations directly from the trade show floor. Digi XBee3 End-to-End IoT Networking : Digi will present the latest advancements in the Digi XBee3 platform, including multi-protocol support (Zigbee, CAT-1, LTE-M, NB-IoT + Bluetooth LE), with an IoT networking solution composed of Digi XBee3 modules, Digi XBee industrial gateways and network/device management tools. These updates enable new use cases for improved installation, local control diagnostics and configuration. The network and device management element will use a new XCTU® Mobile application for the Digi XBee configuration via a phone or tablet.

: Digi will present the latest advancements in the Digi XBee3 platform, including multi-protocol support (Zigbee, CAT-1, LTE-M, NB-IoT + Bluetooth LE), with an IoT networking solution composed of Digi XBee3 modules, Digi XBee industrial gateways and network/device management tools. These updates enable new use cases for improved installation, local control diagnostics and configuration. The network and device management element will use a new XCTU® Mobile application for the Digi XBee configuration via a phone or tablet. SteadyServ iKeg: This application demonstration will show the SteadyServ iKeg using sensors to measure keg volume, analyze the data locally with a Digi ConnectPort gateway, then send the analysis into the cloud over a Zigbee connection. The iKeg application presents the cloud-based information to bar managers to help accurately inventory and proactively order more when beer runs low.

Educational Sessions

Selecting Cellular LPWAN Technology for the IoT : Presented by Mark Tekippe , Digi International Director of Product Management, Embedded and RF, on Wednesday, November 14 . As part of the IoT Track, this session will address selecting the best connectivity technology for low-power, low-bandwidth requirements in the IoT, touching on LTE Cat 1, LTE-M, NB-IoT and more.

: Presented by , Digi International Director of Product Management, Embedded and RF, on . As part of the IoT Track, this session will address selecting the best connectivity technology for low-power, low-bandwidth requirements in the IoT, touching on LTE Cat 1, LTE-M, NB-IoT and more. What is Edge Compute?: Presented by Andreas Burghart , Digi International Solution Sales Engineer, on Thursday, November 15 . As part of the Machine Learning Track, this session dives into how bringing intelligence to the edge demands a different way of thinking about existing IT infrastructures. Touchstones include extending compute capabilities intelligently, opening up new opportunities and revenue streams with more compute power, and improving time to market.

Presented by , Digi International Solution Sales Engineer, on . As part of the Machine Learning Track, this session dives into how bringing intelligence to the edge demands a different way of thinking about existing IT infrastructures. Touchstones include extending compute capabilities intelligently, opening up new opportunities and revenue streams with more compute power, and improving time to market. Yocto Project Linux as a Platform for Embedded Systems Design: Presented by Alex Gonzalez , Supervisor, Software Engineering; Digi International, on Thursday, November 15 . As part of the software track, this session covers a wide-range of issues when selecting an operating system for an embedded system including acquisition cost, source code availability, and its broad architecture support. All these factors lead to a significantly improved time-to-market and a reduction in platform design risk and effort.

Co-exhibitors and Partner Participation

As well as at its own booth, Digi is exhibiting solutions and will be showcased throughout the venue with partners including Mouser (Hall C3, Booth 550), Digi-Key Electronics (Hall B5, Booth 165), Atlantik (Hall C4, Booth 222), CODICO (Hall C4, Booth 402), Avnet Silica (Hall C5, Booth 101) and Arrow (Hall C4, Booth 412).

In-booth info

Mouser will include Digi's XBee XGI Industrial Gateways and Digi XBee & Silicon Labs Giant Gecko Kit in its "Future Cities" virtual reality demonstration in both the Digital Twinning and Smarter Edge sections.



Atlantik will feature a ConnectCore 8X in their booth.



CODICO will display Digi TransPort and NB-IoT modules in its booth.

ClickToTweet

@DigiDotCom brings #IoT expertise, edge computing, & educational thoughts leadership sessions to @electronicaFair 2018 in Hall B5 at Booth 263. Read about these highlights at this premier #embedded technology event https://ctt.ac/a8G19 #ele18 #ConnectWithConfidence #DigiXBee3

For more information, please visit: www.Digi.com/xbee3

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Note to Editors

To arrange an interview or product briefing with a Digi executive during electronica 2018, contact Anthony Hildebrand or John Waite at Catalyst for Content using the details below.

Media Contacts:

Europe

Anthony Hildebrand or John Waite

Catalyst For Content

Office: +44 (0) 1753 648140

anthony@catalystforcontent.com, john@catalystforcontent.com

North America

Joseph Rigoli

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2402

Digi@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Digi International

Related Links

http://www.digi.com

