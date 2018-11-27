Digi International To Highlight Advances in IoT Technology at CES 2019

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced details of its participation at CES 2019 taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8-11, 2019. Digi will showcase how IoT applications can benefit business and the customer experience in several different markets and environments.

Attendees will be able to attend several live demonstrations at Digi's booth, #2215 in the IoT Infrastructure Pavilion @CES in the Westgate Hotel in the Tech East area of the show.

Digi will showcase several customers with real-world products demonstrating how consumers benefit from commercial deployment of connected IoT solutions:

Prsonas: Digi customer Prsonas is a developer of technology that creates human user experiences to help brands attract, automate, and analyze customer engagements. At CES 2019, Prsonas will demonstrate a smart, interactive self-service hologram that can act as a virtual sales rep. The hologram leverages cellular connectivity via Digi cellular router technology, eliminating the need to comply with the security policies, firewalls, and other protocols associated with on-premise Wi-Fi networks.

Kinetic: Highlighting a connected hip-mounted device that includes the Digi's Embedded technology, including the single board computer at the core of Kinetic's product. Kinetic is a pioneering innovator in workplace wearables and will demonstrate how connected technology helps improve worker safety, prevent injuries, and decrease injury-associated workplace costs. The device detects poor posture that can cause injuries, provides workers with feedback and delivers aggregated statistics to managers on employee compliance and sources of risk.

Digi Smart City: ThingLogix and Digi have developed a demonstration highlighting the critical infrastructure of a smart building that can be connected with Digi's product offerings, specifically, lighting, temperature, HVAC, water leak detection, and door lock monitoring. The application showcases the IoT platform, Foundry from ThingLogix™, that allows auto-provisioning of devices, alerts and alarms, dashboards, and a VR scene.

Remote IoT Connectivity with Digi XBee® Cellular (LTE-M/NB-IoT): Using Digi XBee3 Cellular and Digi Remote Manager (DRM), Digi will remotely monitor and control offsite devices located in Lindon, UT from the CES show floor. The module leverages DRM for device management, firmware updates and more in a pre-certified global module that supports both LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies, as well as MicroPython programmability for edge computing capability.

"CES offers a forum for Digi to show how connected technology is altering and thereby dramatically changing the customer experience," said Digi CEO and President Ron Konezny. "Our products, software and services are the backbone of connected technology, enabling a new value chain providing customers what they want, how they want it, when they want it."

To meet with Digi executives or schedule a private product demonstration, please visit booth #2215, Tech East, Westgate Hotel at CES 2019, or schedule a meeting in advance by contacting us at CES 2019: Events-NA@digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Media Contact:

Joseph Rigoli

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2400

Digi@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Digi International

