Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Global Distribution Partnership with Electronic Connector Supplier ERNI Electronics

ERNI connectors and cable assemblies are trusted for the security and strong vibration resistance, achieved through designs that include dual beam female contacts, terminal position assurance (TPA), and scoop proof housings. A number of termination styles are available with ERNI products, including surface mount, pressfit, and solder.

"The breadth and depth of the ERNI portfolio is one that designers from all industries look to for quality, robust and reliable solutions," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "We look forward to marketing and making available ERNI's Maxibridge and other surface mount connector solutions to our global engineering customer base."

ERNI first introduced DIN in 1968 and has continued to develop strong, reliable interconnect solutions since. The company's portfolio includes well known board-to-board products such as DIN, 2 mm HM ERmet and ZD as well as a powerful line of wire-to-board products including the 2.54 mm pitch MaxiBridge with 12A and MicroBridge with a 1.27 mm pitch that carries 9A per contact.

"ERNI values the strong and growing relationships we have with distribution and we're very excited to now be partnered with Digi-Key Electronics," said Bill Knable, president, ERNI Electronics Americas Region."We look forward to reaching new audiences, those that turn to Digi-Key for quality electronic connectors."

About ERNI

ERNI is an international, family-run company and one of the world's leading manufacturers of connectors with more than 70 years of experience. ERNI develops, manufactures and markets a variety of electronic connection solutions for various industries, including IoT, transportation, automation, medical and more. With a presence in more than 40 countries and state-of-the-art production facilities in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, ERNI is strongly positioned for its customer base. The company's international headquarters are in Switzerland and the Americas' region is headquartered in Midlothian, VA. To learn more about ERNI, please visit, erni.com, ERNIConnects, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

