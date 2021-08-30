Digi-Key Electronics Announces New Global Distribution Partnership with Red Pitaya

The Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-10, on which the @HOME kit is based, is an affordable, all-in-one open-source board, which can replace 12 benchtop lab instruments. Features include Matlab remote control, Labview control, FPGA programming, Jupyter/Python programming, oscilloscope, signal generator, spectrum analyzer, LCR meter and more.

@HOME is an easy-to-use remote lab or take-home kit because all applications are accessible via a web-based user interface. Furthermore, future operating system updates are completely free of charge.

"We are pleased to bring Red Pitaya's @HOME kit to Digi-Key customers including students and professors," said Y.C. Wang, global academic program director at Digi-Key. "The past year and a half have proven that it's more important than ever to provide flexibility in an education setting, and the @HOME kit offers the versatility and portability to bring lab exercises to remote or at-home settings."

"We developed the @HOME kit for professors, in order to provide a hassle-free learning experience for students," said Črt Valentinčič, chief technology officer at Red Pitaya. "We aim to make class preparations easier by also providing free step-by-step teaching examples, and the affordable price tag makes this available for every student."

About Red Pitaya

Red Pitaya is leading a revolution in the electronics industry, pioneering the move from closed, fixed-functionality instruments to multifunction, open-source software-defined instruments that are able to satisfy a broad spectrum of customers in different market segments. What started as a successful Kickstarter campaign has now developed into an established company which keeps innovating, growing and changing the test and measurement market. As a confirmation of its innovative approach, Red Pitaya was awarded the prestigious Frost & Sullivan Global Electronic Test & Measurement Tools New Product Innovation Award in 2014. NASA, Apple, Bosch, Siemens, MIT, Stanford and Brown University are just a few of the established brands that use Red Pitaya, which today also works with the biggest distributors in the field and has served more than 30,000 satisfied customers worldwide.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, enables the world's ideas by providing the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock and available for immediate shipment. The leader and pioneer in the high service distribution market, Digi-Key offers more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers. Beyond unparalleled breadth of product, they support technology innovation from concept to production with a wide variety of tools and digital solutions to make innovation easier. Immense technical content, articles, videos, conversion calculators, reference designs and design tools can be accessed online at digikey.com.

