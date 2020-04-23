Digi-Key Electronics Announces North American Distribution Partnership with ConductRF
Apr 23, 2020, 11:00 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with ConductRF, providing Digi-Key customers with custom, high frequency cable assemblies. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative to broaden the product offering now available for customers, making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.
"Partnering with ConductRF allows us to promote greater accessibility to a more diverse range of cable assemblies, and to a more varied customer audience," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "ConductRF is one of several new manufacturers we have brought on, and will be adding, in order to provide our customers with a full-service, one-stop shop experience of electronic components and equipment."
ConductRF offers product solutions for commercial and precision RF applications such as RF cable assemblies and connectors. The manufacturer is known for quality HF and RF cable assemblies with the flexibility to offer customers a wide variety of choices.
"We are very excited to partner with Digi-Key, a leader in product distribution to the electronics industry and a trusted partner and supplier to many of our customers and our prospective customers," said Dean Gammell, national sales manager at ConductRF. "Digi-Key will play a critical role in supporting many first experiences with our products and we believe this will only enhance our customers' satisfaction."
For more information about ConductRF and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About ConductRF
ConductRF offers product solutions for commercial and precision RF applications such as RF cable assemblies and connectors. Their manufacturing capabilities include solutions built at their ITAR-registered facility in Methuen, partner facilities in the United States, and around the world. ConductRF offers cost-effective equivalent and improved RF solutions to major interconnect manufacturers.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
