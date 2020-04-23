Digi-Key Electronics Announces North American Distribution Partnership with ConductRF

ConductRF offers product solutions for commercial and precision RF applications such as RF cable assemblies and connectors. The manufacturer is known for quality HF and RF cable assemblies with the flexibility to offer customers a wide variety of choices.

"We are very excited to partner with Digi-Key, a leader in product distribution to the electronics industry and a trusted partner and supplier to many of our customers and our prospective customers," said Dean Gammell, national sales manager at ConductRF. "Digi-Key will play a critical role in supporting many first experiences with our products and we believe this will only enhance our customers' satisfaction."

For more information about ConductRF and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About ConductRF

ConductRF offers product solutions for commercial and precision RF applications such as RF cable assemblies and connectors. Their manufacturing capabilities include solutions built at their ITAR-registered facility in Methuen, partner facilities in the United States, and around the world. ConductRF offers cost-effective equivalent and improved RF solutions to major interconnect manufacturers.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

