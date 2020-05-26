Digi-Key Electronics Announces U.S. Distribution Partnership with ICP DAS USA

ICP DAS USA is a manufacturer of cutting-edge industrial automation and control hardware and software. It offers a broad range of flexible and cost-effective total solutions for various industries including energy and power, factory and machine, agriculture, aerospace, oil and gas, and more. Its products range from M2M and IoT controllers and protocol convertors to remote data acquisition I/O modules that support a variety of communication protocols including Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP, CAN bus, Profibus, Profinet, Ethernet/IP, HART, EtherCAT, DeviceNet, BACnet, and Wi-Fi.

"We are pleased to welcome ICP DAS to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "We continually strive to offer the broadest selection of components to our customer base, and ICP DAS offers an extremely wide signal conversion portfolio for us to sell in the marketplace. Their compact touch panels are highly innovative, and we look forward to offering them to our engineering and purchasing communities."

ICP DAS USA offers compact touch panels that fit into standard wall switch openings. These touch panels can be configured to control heat, cooling, shades, fans and lighting in homes and businesses.

"For more than 20 years, ICP DAS USA has been serving the industry with cutting-edge industrial automation and control hardware and software," said John Gong, CEO at ICP DAS USA. "We are thrilled to begin this new partnership with Digi-Key and are looking forward to helping the industry with their new application needs."

For more information about ICP DAS USA and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About ICP DAS USA

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

