Digi-Key Electronics Introduces New Project Development Kit Supplier Phase Dock® Inc. to the Digi-Key Marketplace

Phase Dock offers a unique project development kit series, the Phase Dock WorkBench, that helps engineers, makers and students turbocharge prototyping and accelerate projects built with evaluation boards and breadboards. The kits improve productivity by speeding time to completion, greatly reducing work area clutter, and minimizing project setup time. The WorkBench can be used with many development boards, sensors, and actuators carried by Digi-Key.

"We are excited to add Phase Dock to our Marketplace solution," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Phase Dock's offerings of WorkBench development kits remove many common prototyping issues, and support engineers and makers through the entire process. Their WorkBench kits elevate any maker's project from duct tape, rubber bands and hot glue to easily and securely mounted, managed and organized electronics."

The Phase Dock WorkBench eliminates many problems common to prototyping. It saves time previously lost constructing an ad hoc platform from cardboard, plywood, etc. It provides portability and protection to fragile hardware that otherwise might be loosely wired together on the desktop. And it allows engineers and hobbyists to dive into the heart of their projects more quickly, easily reconfigure working prototypes, and maintain an orderly work area at the same time.

"By distributing technology tools and solutions to engineers and makers, as well as students and educators, Digi-Key is a leader in democratizing technology," said Werner (Chris) Lehenbauer, CEO of Phase Dock, Inc. "Digi-Key recognized the value of our solution for these markets and encouraged us to become a Marketplace supplier. As a small startup, it is a privilege for us to work with a company as highly respected as Digi-Key."

About Phase Dock Inc.

Phase Dock Inc. provides electronics-mounting solutions for engineers, hobbyists, STEM educators and students who use single-board computers, microcontrollers, and other electronic components. Phase Dock is inspired by our customers' creativity. More than anything, we are excited to hear how Phase Dock systems make customers and their projects more successful. Phase Dock Inc. is co-owned by two veterans of the U.S. military. All Phase Dock products are developed and manufactured in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

