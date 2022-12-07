Digi-Key Electronics' Jeff Poulos Recognized as 40 Under 40 Honoree by Prairie Business Magazine

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Jeff Poulos, vice president of order fulfillment operations for Digi-Key, has been named a 40 Under 40 recipient by Prairie Business magazine. This recognition honors young professionals who are examples of what it means to put one's best foot forward to achieve career aspirations and impact work and community.

Poulos has spent his career improving warehouse and distribution operations across a variety of major brands from Kohl's to Amazon, Uline and now Digi-Key. As a seasoned executive with nearly two decades of supply chain and operations management experience, Poulos has worked for several major, multi-billion dollar corporations during periods of rapid growth.

He is a results-driven leader and team builder with a proven record of success in both talent development and change management. Poulos is a graduate of Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois with a bachelor's degree in finance & business management.

"Beyond being an accomplished supply chain professional, Jeff is a servant leader who engages employees at all levels," said Chris Lauer, vice president, order fulfillment for Digi-Key. "His ability to connect and lead his peers is a unique talent of Jeff's and he places a strong emphasis on growing others and his team. Jeff has certainly earned this recognition in the results that he and his team have produced over the last 18 months with a continued focus on raising the bar in servicing our customers with ever improving on-time ship performance."

"Jeff has made a positive impact to our team since the first day he arrived at Digi-Key," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "Jeff has a sports background and brings a coaching mindset to work with him each day and a desire to elevate the team. His ability to help think through complex tasks has made a difference in the launch of our new expanded distribution center."

Poulos has been integral in opening Digi-Key's brand new 2.2 million square foot Product Distribution Center expansion, since starting with the company a year and a half ago. Besides his industry accomplishments, he is also a volunteer football and basketball coach.

The honors were shared in the December issue of Prairie Business magazine which can be viewed online here.

