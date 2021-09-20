Digi-Key Electronics' Margaret Cunha Receives Women in Supply Chain Award

A pioneer in strategic sourcing, Cunha has been instrumental in helping Digi-Key navigate the evolution of procurement for the digitized supply chain. Under her leadership, Digi-Key was one of the first electronics distributors to offer APIs that both automate and streamline procurement processes for customers.

"These women have re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They've paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters, because women in the supply chain matter," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "I'm honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders."

Cunha was selected for the Women in Supply Chain award from a field of more than 200 professionals in the industry. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"This award confirms what we at Digi-Key Electronics have always known: that Margaret is a tireless advocate for our customers," said Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president, digital business, Digi-Key Electronics. "Her deep procurement expertise continually provides our clients supply chain value year-over-year. She and her team continued to deliver throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that would not have been possible without her extraordinary leadership."

"It's an honor to not only represent Digi-Key, but also women throughout the entire supply chain," Cunha said. "In a typically male-dominated industry, I strive to support and develop women whose skills make them indispensable assets to supply chain procurement."

The winners will appear in the September issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Visit www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of 2021 Women in Supply Chain winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com .

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., is recognized worldwide as the leader, innovator and pioneer of electronic components and automation products distribution. They offer more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key is a $4 billion company and employs more than 4,800 people. More information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]m

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

