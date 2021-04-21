Digi-Key Electronics Named Global Distributor of the Year by Digi International for Fourth Year in a Row

Digi International is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. Digi helps its customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability.

"We are honored to receive this award for a fourth consecutive year," said David Stein, Digi-Key vice president of global supplier management. "Digi's technology-first approach in the areas of embedded wireless, networking, IoT solutions, SOMs and SBCs are well aligned with Digi-Key's focus areas. Their products are a natural fit for engineers looking to design for the future. We are very proud of this accomplishment and the great partnership between our companies."

"Digi-Key is a valued contributor and Digi congratulates them on this well-deserved award, which celebrates Digi-Key's excellence in customer service and sales," said Steve Ericson, general manager, OEM Solutions for Digi International. "Digi-Key has played an important role in our 2020 success. We look forward to continuing the momentum in 2021 and beyond."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Digi International products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

