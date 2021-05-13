Digi-Key Electronics Named Vishay European Catalog Distributor of the Year

The award recognizes Digi-Key's contributions to Vishay's European revenue, growth, customer count and more over the past year. Vishay offers an unmatched portfolio of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and optoelectronics) and passive components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

"The Catalog Distributor of the Year award is a great milestone in our ever-growing relationship and we are especially proud to receive the award for the year 2020," said Hermann Reiter, senior director, EMEA suppliers & new market development for Digi-Key. "Last year held the most hurdles and roadblocks not only in business but also for all of us in our personal lives, and of course they are not over yet. It was one of incredibly difficult and unpredictable developments, and therefore this award is especially meaningful to us."

"We are proud to present Digi-Key EMEA with this award and congratulate their whole team for their outstanding performance across EMEA. This 2020 Catalog Distribution of the Year recognition reflects Digi-Key's high level of service and breadth of inventory making Vishay's technologies and solutions more visible and available to our customers," said Philippe Masson, Senior Director, Sales Distribution Europe for Vishay."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Vishay products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.TM Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH).

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

