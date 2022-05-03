Digi-Key Electronics Now Offers Google Pay and Apple Pay

"We're proud to lead the industry in bringing these two trusted digital payment methods to Digi-Key customers around the world," said Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at Digi-Key. "The addition of Google Pay and Apple Pay to our wide range of payment methods and options is a testament to the many ways Digi-Key is continuously innovating and improving the digital buying experience."

For more information about Digi-Key's products and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

