Digi-Key Electronics Supports Startups With CES 2020 Activities

At Eureka Park, Digi-Key will launch its Startup Survival Guide, a robust 104-page guide created in conjunction with Startups Magazine . The guide features tools, resources and first-hand accounts from successful startups to help guide innovators in their journey from ideation through production and beyond.

"Digi-Key was founded and is still owned by a maker professional," says David Sandys, director, business ecosystem development for Digi-Key. "Even though we stock a wider selection of electronic components than any other distributor and sell products to startups in over 100 countries, we still retain our entrepreneurial spirit and are committed to equipping every startup with what they need to be successful."

Digi-Key is excited to share this free reference guide for startups so that startup hopefuls can bring their ideas to fruition. As a preferred partner when it comes to rapid prototyping, Digi-Key works with thousands of startups every year. The distributor is a valuable part of the entrepreneurship journey for innovators to even get to Eureka Park.

The guide is available for free in the Startups Magazine booth at Eureka Park, Tech West, Sands Expo Level 1 Booth 51253. For those not attending CES, it can also be downloaded at digikey.com/startups.

"Startups Magazine, the print and digital publication championing tech startups, is excited to exhibit alongside fellow startups in the Eureka Park at CES 2020. The biggest consumer tech event on the calendar provides an unparalleled opportunity to learn about new innovations, industry developments and meet with inspiring entrepreneurs," said Daisy Stapley-Bunten, editor and founder of Startups Magazine. "At stand #51253, attendees can meet with the Startups Magazine team and pick up their complimentary copy of 'The Startups Survival Guide', a 10-part guide powered by Digi-Key and Maker.io, to drive entrepreneurs from maker to market, to help bring their ideas to realisation."

For hardware innovators, founders, investors and industry professionals attending CES, Digi-Key is proudly sponsoring Hardware Massive's Startup Event on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Caesars Palace. As the platinum sponsor of the event, Digi-Key executives will be in attendance with over 400 industry professionals from around the globe to network and learn what's new and exciting in hardware for 2020.

To learn more and register for the Hardware Massive event, please visit digikey.com/ces.

