Digi-Key Electronics To Demo Latest Products at Maker Faire Rome

The three-day event bills itself as the "Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth" – a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness, and a celebration of the Maker Movement. Maker Faire Rome is the European edition of Maker Faire, which combines science, science fiction, technology, entertainment and business to create something totally new.

"Digi-Key loves to be a part of Maker Faires for so many reasons," says David Sandys, director, business ecosystem development for Digi-Key. "One of our favorites is to meet the makers who we support on a daily basis, and hear about all of the cool creations and inventions they have come up with using our products. The talented people we get to meet at these events inspire us to continue providing more and fueling our customers' innovation each year."

Digi-Key will be stationed in Pavilion 8, and have both Micro:Bit and Kitronik in the booth, demoing what is new and upcoming from both companies. They'll also be discussing the value of Maker.io and how Maker.io can help makers through the design cycle with Digi-Key's EDA tools and content resources.

Booth visitors will also be able to make a button in the booth with their photo on it, and grab a bag made from recyclable PTE. There will also be several interactive projects in the booth, including:

Products and featured suppliers displayed in the booth will include:

"Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition is a tremendous platform and networking opportunity for "makers" of all types, from researchers to students to patented innovators and startups," said Lorenzo Tagliavanti, president of The Rome Chamber of Commerce. "We appreciate Digi-Key Electronics' participation and support of the event, and look forward to showing that Rome is internationally recognized as home to innovation, research and talent."

For more information about Maker Faire Rome, please visit their website.

