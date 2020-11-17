Digi-Key Electronics to Distribute Mag Layers USA MMD Series Through the Digi-Key Marketplace

Mag Layers USA's molded power inductors have a magnetic metal powder core and internal wire coil in a shielded construction for today's DC/DC applications and power supplies. The MMD series of inductors are produced on state-of-the-art manufacturing lines utilizing second generation automotive grade robotics. These shielded power inductors feature soft saturating core materials in consumer, industrial and automotive grades.

"We are pleased to include Mag Layers USA in our Marketplace solution," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Mag Layers USA's offerings for a variety of consumer, industrial and automotive grade clients further round out our power inductor offerings and feature many high levels of compliance that our customers are looking for, from no conflict minerals to Reach and RoHS compliance."

The typical applications for the MMD Series include laptop, desktop and server power, as well as high current power supplies, battery powered devices, and PMIC applications. The MMD series are RoHS/Reach compliant, halogen free, low resistance and offer high current ratings. Mag Layers USA offers sizes from 4x4mm to 17x17mm.

For more information about Mag Layers USA and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Mag Layers USA

Mag Layers USA Inc. was established in 1990 and set out to provide high quality and cost-effective component solutions for a growing electronics industry. In 1997, Mag Layers became the first Taiwanese company in the same industry to receive to ISO9001 certification, in addition they have received QS9000, ISO14001 and TS16949. Mag Layers' remains committed to innovative technology with advanced materials, designs, processing, and automation, helping them develop leading-edge products and bring them to the global market.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

