Digi-Key Electronics to Sponsor and Attend 2022 EDS Leadership Summit

"We're thrilled to be back in person to connect with our valued supplier partners and manufacturer representatives, and celebrate being together after a two-year pause due to the global pandemic," says Dave Doherty, Digi-Key president. "We've been a big supporter of EDS for many years because it brings together such an important mix of industry leaders, and there's no doubt that we have much to celebrate after overcoming unprecedented challenges and many great discussions to be had about shaping the future of our industry."

Digi-Key's EDS Business Update Breakfast is also back, scheduled for Thursday, May 12, with Doherty and the leadership team sharing market activity and Digi-Key business updates along with entertainment.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to meet again in Las Vegas," says David Loftus, Electronic Components Industry Association president and CEO. "While we have been very lucky to have remote conferencing solutions like Zoom and Teams during the pandemic, they just can't replace the value of a firm handshake and productive face to face meetings between top executives."

Digi-Key team members will also participate in Spark, the professional development program created to empower the industry's next generation of leaders. The program supports, connects and educates talented professionals in the electronic components industry, providing participants with an intensive schedule of advanced seminars and presentations, round tables with industry movers and shakers, and mentoring opportunities.

To schedule a meeting with Digi-Key or attend Digi-Key's EDS Business Update Breakfast, please connect with your Digi-Key contact. Summit registration information is available on the EDS website.



About EDS Leadership Summit

The EDS Leadership Summit brings together industry experts and decision makers from the world's top manufacturers, distributors and sales representatives to share insights, focus resources, make plans and build new business. At the heart of EDS is an idea exchange, which takes place at strategic meetings, event functions and informal gatherings throughout the Summit. EDS is a combined effort and strongly supported by three of the industry's leading member organizations — the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA), the Electronics Representatives Association International (ERA) and the Global Electronics Distributors Association (GEDA). For more information or to register, visit edssummit.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

