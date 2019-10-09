Digi-Key Electronics to Sponsor Seven Microchip MASTERs Events in China, India, Korea and Taiwan

"We are thrilled to support the work of the Microchip MASTERs premiere technical training events," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management for Digi-Key. "The MASTERs events continue to arm system design engineers of every level with the information and hands-on training they need to scale the learning curve and get their products to market faster. The mission of the Microchip MASTERs could not align more with the values and mission of Digi-Key, and we're proud to be a part of these events."

The Microchip MASTERs conferences are held annually for embedded control engineers around the globe. The training sessions and classes cover a broad range of topics and are taught by Microchip's own application and design engineers.

"Attendees have consistently conveyed Microchip MASTERs is the premier technical training event in the industry," said Ken Pye, Microchip's vice president of worldwide applications. "We appreciate the sponsorships of Digi-Key and thank them for helping our mutual customers learn how to differentiate their end products across the many different markets we serve."

Digi-Key Electronics will sponsor the following events:

Seoul, Korea – November 5-8, 2019 (Platinum Sponsor)

– (Platinum Sponsor) Wuhan, China – November 6-8, 2019 (Gold Sponsor)

– (Gold Sponsor) Shenzhen, China – November 13-15, 2019 (Gold Sponsor)

– (Gold Sponsor) Taipei, Taiwan – November 14-15, 2019 (Silver Sponsor)

– (Silver Sponsor) Shanghai, China – November 20-22, 2019 (Gold Sponsor)

– (Gold Sponsor) Taichung, Taiwan – November 28-29, 2019 (Silver Sponsor)

– (Silver Sponsor) Bangalore, India – December 3-6, 2019 (Silver Sponsor)

For more information about Microchip's product offering, resources, and availability, please visit Digi-Key's global websites.

