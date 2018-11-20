Digi-Key Helps Customers Complete Their Lists with DigiWish Giveaway; Holiday Gift Guide

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas wish lists are being completed early for 24 lucky people as part of the Digi-Key Electronics DigiWish social media promotion. Participants worldwide have the chance to win a Digi-Key product valued at $100 USD or less by posting or tweeting to the company's social media sites. The giveaway runs from December 1-24, 2018.

Digi-Key 2018 Holiday Gift Guide

The rules are simple: Choose an in-stock Digi-Key product priced at $100 or less, post or tweet the "wish" using the hashtag #DigiWish, then wait to see if your name gets drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest.

There is no purchase necessary and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that Digi-Key cannot grant wishes for products that are export restricted in their respective countries.

For those who may need a little help selecting a wish, or are shopping for those hard-to-shop-for engineers and designers in their lives, Digi-Key presents the 2018 Holiday Gift Guide.

A series of four videos will highlight the products in the 2018 Holiday Gift Guide, which feature something for everyone; from the Elementary aged child interested in electronics all the way up to the well-versed tinkerer or engineer.

The first video features the latest version of the PiCade from Pimoroni, and future videos will feature the Airblock drone; mBot Ranger from Makeblock; Move Mini Buggy Kit from Kitronik Ltd., and multiple Adafruit Adaboxes.

"We really enjoy getting into the holiday spirit and participating in the season of giving," said Brooks Vigen, Senior Manager, Marketing. "What better way to help fuel innovation than by getting electronic components and the latest technologies into the hands of engineers, students, and makers that will design products that can significantly impact our future?"

Visit the Digi-Key website to review the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2018 DigiWish giveaway, as well as watch the 2018 Holiday Gift Guide video series.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.4 million products, with over 1.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

