Digi-Key Launches 11th Annual DigiWish Giveaway, Publishes Holiday Gift Guide

Participants can enter to win a Digi-Key product of their choice during the DigiWish social media giveaway Dec. 1-24, 2019. To enter, participants must select one in-stock Digi-Key product valued at up to $100 and comment or post their "wish" on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with a total of 24 lucky winners.

There is no purchase necessary and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that Digi-Key cannot grant wishes for products that are export restricted in their respective countries.

For those who may need a little help selecting a wish, or are shopping for those hard-to-shop-for engineers and designers in their lives, Digi-Key presents the 2019 Holiday Gift Guide. The gift guide features something for everyone, at all levels of the engineering spectrum. For more information, Digi-Key has also created a video series highlighting what's in this year's guide.

"At Digi-Key, we believe the holidays are just as much about giving as they are receiving, and that's why we're excited to grant 24 Digi-Wishes this year," said Brooks Vigen, senior marketing manager at Digi-Key. "From the child interested in engineering, to the well-versed tinkerer, to the professional engineer, there's nothing more exciting than receiving the electronic component you've been wishing for so you can build your next technology."

Visit the Digi-Key website to review the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2019 DigiWish giveaway, as well as see the 2019 Holiday Gift Guide.

