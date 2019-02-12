Digi-Key Offers Help with Design Efficiency at embedded world 2019

MUNICH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During embedded world 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, will have representatives on-hand at booth A4-633 to talk about some of the latest products and technology they have to help make the jobs of engineers and designers easier and more efficient. Guests have the opportunity to learn about some of the company's leading-edge supplier partners in person.

In addition, visitors can get a hands-on demo of the DK IoT Studio and find out more about two new platforms that were recently added to the tool:

STMicroelectronics SensorTile - STEVAL-STLCS01V1 Microchip AVR-IoT Sensor Node - AC164160

Guests to the booth also are able to use free tokens to play on one of many slot machines or the new crane games for the chance to win a prize.

"We always look forward to the opportunity to network with engineers and customers and are excited to demonstrate how the future of technology can help bring their designs to market faster," said Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development & Supplier Management. "Digi-Key is continuously working hard to ensure our website, tools, and resources are designed to fully enhance our digital relationship with our customers."

As part of Student Day on Thursday, February 28th, the first 500 students to stop by the Digi-Key booth will receive a free Digi-Key PCB ruler. While there, they can learn more about Digi-Key's academic solutions such as free tools and a wide variety of educational kits, boards, modules, and more; as well as register to win a Digi-Key InstaLab Kit. Drawing for the winner will take place the week following embedded world.

The InstaLab was created with the intention of providing enough gear to turn an electronics student's dorm room into their own maker space. The kit includes over 20 different products from many of Digi-Key's supplier partners including Teledyne LeCroy, B&K Precision, TPI, Klein Tools, Chip Quick, Wiha, Apex Tool Group, Desco, Multicore, 3M, Greenlee, and SparkFun.



For more information please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.4 million products, with over 1.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

