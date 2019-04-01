Digi-Key Offers Winning Combinations of Renesas and IDT Solutions

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, confirms the continued and extensive support of Renesas Electronics and IDT's broad product portfolios after the official announcement of completion of Renesas' acquisition of IDT on March 29, 2019.

Together with IDT, Renesas will now deliver an even broader range of Industrial IoT and Infrastructure solutions by combining IDT's industry-leading RF, high-performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and sensor solutions with Renesas microcontrollers, system-on-chips, and power management ICs. All parts are currently available for immediate shipment from Digi-Key.

"We appreciate the long-standing, successful relationships we have with both Renesas and IDT, and are proud to continue to support their innovative technologies throughout the global engineering community," said David Stein, VP, Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "We believe Renesas and IDT becoming one stronger company through this merger and acquisition will allow for an even quicker and more efficient release of new products and technologies into the marketplace."

To immediately showcase how the complementary Renesas and IDT product portfolios work together to deliver comprehensive solutions, the companies developed "Winning Combinations," compelling Renesas-plus-IDT product combinations that capture and highlight the technological advantages provided by the newly combined company. For more information about the Renesas and IDT Winning Combinations, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.8 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

