Digi-Key Receives Nexperia's 2018 Global E-Tailer of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Nexperia 2018 Global E-Tailer of the Year Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Digi-Key Team with Nexperia’s 2018 Global E-Tailer of the Year Award

"While all of our partners played a huge role in our success, Nexperia is excited to announce that with over 48% year on year growth in resales and assisting us to continuously focus on the engineering community, Digi-Key Electronics is the recipient of the Nexperia 2018 Global E-Tailer of the year award," said Conrad Rodriguez, vice president, Americas at Nexperia. "I would like to thank the entire Digi-Key team for their commitment in 2018 and I am looking forward to continued success in 2019 and beyond."

In the 2 years since becoming an independent company, Nexperia has invested heavily in both R&D, releasing over 1500 new devices, and its manufacturing capabilities to ship more than 100B products annually. In 2018, a year in which Nexperia significantly outperformed the market, they relied more than ever on the strong support of their distribution partners.

"We are honored to receive this award. It illustrates a great example of the collaborative relationships and programs we strive to have with our supplier partners," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Our partnership with the Nexperia team has allowed us to be on the forefront of globally providing Nexperia's product portfolio to our mutual customers."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Nexperia products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Nexperia

Nexperia is a dedicated global leader in Discretes, Logic and MOSFETs devices. This new company became independent at the beginning of 2017.

Focused on efficiency, Nexperia produces consistently reliable semiconductor components at high volume: 85 billion annually. The company's extensive portfolio meets the stringent standards set by the Automotive industry. And industry-leading small packages, produced in their own manufacturing facilities, combine power and thermal efficiency with best-in-class quality levels.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

