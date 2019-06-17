Digi-Key Receives Yageo & Pulse 2019 Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Award

Yageo Corporation has become a world-class provider of passive components services with capabilities on a global scale, including production and sales facilities in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Yageo offers its complete product portfolio of resistors, capacitors and wireless components to meet the diverse requirements of customers. Yageo's product offerings target key vertical markets, including consumer electronics, computers and peripherals, industrial/power, alternative energy and automotive. Pulse Electronics, a Yageo company, is the electronic components partner that helps customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse has a long operating history of innovation in magnetics, antennas and connectors, and serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace and automotive industries.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Yageo and Pulse products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

651-276-6922

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

