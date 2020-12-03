Digi-Key's 12th Annual DigiWish Giveaway and Holiday Gift Guide Now Live

Participants can enter to win Digi-Key products of their choice during the DigiWish social media giveaway Dec. 1-24, 2020. To enter, participants must select in-stock Digi-Key products valued at up to $100 and comment or post their "wish" on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with a total of 24 lucky winners.

There is no purchase necessary and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that Digi-Key cannot grant wishes for products that are export restricted in their respective countries.

"This holiday season will be different for everyone, but our DigiWish contest and commitment to inspiring innovation remains the same," said Brooks Vigen, director of global strategic marketing at Digi-Key. "We're just as excited to gift makers around the world with the components they've been pining for as they are to receive them."

For those shopping for the engineers and designers in their lives, Digi-Key has also developed the 2020 Holiday Gift Guide. The gift guide features something for everyone, from the child exploring engineering, to the well-versed tinkerer, to the Fortune 500 engineer.

Visit the Digi-Key website to review the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2020 DigiWish giveaway, as well as see the 2020 Holiday Gift Guide.

