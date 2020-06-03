Digi XBee Tools Winner of the 8th Edition of Connected World IoT Innovations Awards

HOPKINS, Minn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International® (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has been named a winner of Connected World's 2020 IoT Innovations Award for its Digi XBee® Tools. The IoT Innovations Award program recognizes out-of-the-box, transformative IoT products, solutions and platforms.

Digi XBee Tools provide the hardware and software needed to create a complete networking solution that accelerates IoT projects from inception to reality. Digi XBee is a mainstay of IoT innovation that offers enterprises flexible, easy-to-use modules, gateways, software and device management. With over 15 million modules shipped, last year Digi introduced its Digi XBee Tools, a suite of software and development tools that simplify tasks throughout the product lifecycle including development, manufacturing, deployment and management.

"On the heels of the 15th birthday of Digi XBee, we are honored to be named a winner of the Connected World IoT Innovations Awards," said Digi International CEO Ron Konezny. "As we navigate these uncertain times, innovation has never been more important. This recognition demonstrates our commitment to providing IoT solutions that bring together hardware, software and services to support our clients' business goals. We are proud to be recognized amongst a strong pool of enterprises with truly innovative products to enhance business solutions on a global scale."

"Kudos to Digi for coming to market with the Digi XBee Tools, designed to meet the needs of the market. Rapid manufacturing of configured devices is critical in today's world where we need to get technology up and running quickly," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director, Connected World and president Specialty Publishing Media.

