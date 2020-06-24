Digicel Completes Asset Transfer

KINGSTON, Jamaica, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to the indenture governing the 8.0% Subordinated Notes due 2026 (the "DIFL Subordinated Notes") issued on May 22, 2020 by Digicel Holdings (Bermuda) Limited ("Holdings") and Digicel International Finance Limited ("DIFL"), Holdings has transferred all of its assets to Digicel Intermediate Holdings Limited ("DIHL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Holdings. In connection with the transfer, DIHL has assumed, and Holdings has been released from, all of Holdings' obligations under the 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 co-issued by Holdings and DIHL, the 13.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 co-issued by Holdings and DIHL, the DIFL Subordinated Notes, the 6.75% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by Digicel Limited and the First Lien Credit Agreement among Holdings, DIFL, as the Borrower, DIFL US Finance LLC, as the Co-Borrower, the Lenders party thereto and Citibank, N.A. as Administrative Agent, Collateral Agent and Issuing Bank dated as of May 25, 2017 (as amended as of January 29, 2018, as further amended as of February 26, 2019 and as further amended as of May 22, 2020).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, including, without limitation, changes in our business or acquisition strategy or planned capital expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 32 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. After 18 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$7 billion worldwide.

Digicel Group also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.

